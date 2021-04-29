Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romania's state forecasting body slightly more optimistic about economic recovery

29 April 2021
Romania's state strategy and forecasting commission (CNSP) revised its medium-term economic scenario, envisaging slightly faster economic recovery in 2021-2022.

The revision is pinpointed by expectations for stronger domestic demand (both on the consumption and investments side) and only marginally by an improved perception of the future external demand (exports).

Thus, CNSP increased the GDP growth forecast for this year from 4.3% under the winter forecast to 5% - a figure that remains within the conservative territory. The Fiscal Council's head Daniel Daianu pointed to a 5-6% growth rate, and the International Monetary Fund (the latest IFI to update its forecast on Romania) agreed that a 6% economic expansion is possible this year.

Speaking of the details in the CNSP forecast, private consumption is seen as rising by 5.1% this year and 4.9% in 2022 (compared to 3.7% and 4.5% respectively, under the Winter Forecast). Gross fix capital formation would expand by 7% this year to soar by another 8.8% in 2022 (6.5% and 8.8% under Winter Forecast).

On the formation side, the biggest revision was operated in the sector of services - which is now expected to generate 3.9% more value-added this year than in 2020, a realistic scenario considering the relaxation in HoReCa.

Overall, Romania's economy will expand by an annual average real rate of 4.9% in 2021-2024, under the revised CNSP scenario - compared to 4.75% per annum previously.

CNSP also sees higher inflation: 3.1% on average this year, followed by 2.9% in 2022, up from 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively. This is particularly important for fiscal consolidation, as larger nominal GDP will eventually result in smaller public deficit to GDP ratios.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

10 June 2020
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
