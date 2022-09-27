Business

Bucharest Airport seeks to recover claims from Tarom, insolvency option floated

27 September 2022
Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB), the company operating Romania's largest airport Henri Coanda, said it is considering the option of suspending the provision of services to national flag carrier Tarom and taking legal steps, including, if necessary, an insolvency request.

Tarom claims there is no risk of disrupting the company's operations at Henri Coanda Airport, according to News.ro.

CNAB's shareholder meeting on October 10 will discuss the option of suspending the provision of any services to Tarom until the volume of claims drops below RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln) or any other threshold to be decided by the company's Managing Board, Profit.ro reported.

The shareholders will also discuss the option to initiate legal actions to recover the claims against Tarom, including, if necessary, formulating a request to trigger the insolvency of the national operator.

Tarom reported its losses deepened to RON 208.7 mln in H1 this year, from RON 176.3 mln in the same period of 2021. Its revenues doubled to RON 453 mln from RON 232 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

