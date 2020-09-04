Western Romania: Newly-launched online stores retail output of local producers

Two recently launched online platforms retail products of small producers in the county of Cluj, in western Romania.

A group of young entrepreneurs launched on April 8 the platform MadeinCluj.ro, an online store retailing the merchandise of small local producers. The clients of the platform can place the order, which is then sent to the producer. Once received, it is processed and delivered.

“We are a group of young entrepreneurs who realized that now, more than ever, we need to support one another. Small producers, entrepreneurs, owners of small businesses, family businesses do not have the opportunity to access the market that a retail chain or a supermarket opens. This makes them more difficult to reach. Made in Cluj is an online platform gathering under the same umbrella the entire community of producers in Cluj, regardless of whether we speak of a family bakery, a small farm, an entrepreneur in the floral industry, or an artisan brewery. They can list their business and products. We, the clients, thus have the option of seeing everyone’s offer,” the initiators of the platform explained, quoted by G4media.ro.

Meanwhile, the Cluj County Council launched the online store ProdusdeCluj.ro, also on April 8.

“Because these are not the best of times and we cannot invite you to a fair, we have adapted to the new rules and decided to come to you so that you would not miss out on your favorite traditional food products. We do this taking care of you and of us, by following all the protection measures required in the current circumstances,” representatives of the project said.

The platform delivers products of the members of the Produs de Cluj (Cluj Product) Association, namely cheeses and meat products, cold-pressed oils, the vegetable spread zacuscă, gems, syrups and natural juices, fruits and vegetables, honey, home-made cakes, but also cosmetics and personal hygiene products and wines.

