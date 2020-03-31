Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 08:14
Business
RO Govt. sets up marketplace for small local farmers
31 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) has made available to small farmers an online platform (www.rndr.ro/legume) where they are able to state the quantities of vegetables they are ready to sell, in order to facilitate a dialogue with the big retail chains, the ministry announced on Monday, March 30, Agerpres reported.

A shortage of fruits and vegetables has become visible in Romanian modern retail chains, as the imports from Italy, Spain and, to some extent, the Netherlands have become problematic despite the European Commission calling for the creation of transport corridors through the borders sealed by most of the European countries.

The new measure aims to identify the best ways to pick up the goods directly from local producers, the ministry commented.

“It is very important to understand that this platform is intended to support the agricultural producers in the vegetable sector, who must continue their work on farms, green houses or in the field, in this period. That is why it was created, because we, the Ministry of Agriculture, want to support them in the dialogue with the big retail chains, in order to find solutions for these products to reach the consumers,” said agriculture minister Adrian Oros.

European suppliers of fresh fruits and vegetables warned last week that these products will become increasingly rare in Europe, because the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the global movements of products and the people needed to harvest the crops, Reuters said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 08:14
Business
RO Govt. sets up marketplace for small local farmers
31 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) has made available to small farmers an online platform (www.rndr.ro/legume) where they are able to state the quantities of vegetables they are ready to sell, in order to facilitate a dialogue with the big retail chains, the ministry announced on Monday, March 30, Agerpres reported.

A shortage of fruits and vegetables has become visible in Romanian modern retail chains, as the imports from Italy, Spain and, to some extent, the Netherlands have become problematic despite the European Commission calling for the creation of transport corridors through the borders sealed by most of the European countries.

The new measure aims to identify the best ways to pick up the goods directly from local producers, the ministry commented.

“It is very important to understand that this platform is intended to support the agricultural producers in the vegetable sector, who must continue their work on farms, green houses or in the field, in this period. That is why it was created, because we, the Ministry of Agriculture, want to support them in the dialogue with the big retail chains, in order to find solutions for these products to reach the consumers,” said agriculture minister Adrian Oros.

European suppliers of fresh fruits and vegetables warned last week that these products will become increasingly rare in Europe, because the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the global movements of products and the people needed to harvest the crops, Reuters said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns