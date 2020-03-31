RO Govt. sets up marketplace for small local farmers

Romania’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) has made available to small farmers an online platform (www.rndr.ro/legume) where they are able to state the quantities of vegetables they are ready to sell, in order to facilitate a dialogue with the big retail chains, the ministry announced on Monday, March 30, Agerpres reported.

A shortage of fruits and vegetables has become visible in Romanian modern retail chains, as the imports from Italy, Spain and, to some extent, the Netherlands have become problematic despite the European Commission calling for the creation of transport corridors through the borders sealed by most of the European countries.

The new measure aims to identify the best ways to pick up the goods directly from local producers, the ministry commented.

“It is very important to understand that this platform is intended to support the agricultural producers in the vegetable sector, who must continue their work on farms, green houses or in the field, in this period. That is why it was created, because we, the Ministry of Agriculture, want to support them in the dialogue with the big retail chains, in order to find solutions for these products to reach the consumers,” said agriculture minister Adrian Oros.

European suppliers of fresh fruits and vegetables warned last week that these products will become increasingly rare in Europe, because the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the global movements of products and the people needed to harvest the crops, Reuters said.

