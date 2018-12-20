Cluj-Napoca municipality to develop urban rail transit for suburbs

Cluj-Napoca City Hall on December 19 endorsed an association with seven suburbs with the purpose of drawing a preliminary study, followed by a feasibility study and the actual design of an urban rail transit route.

The project will be financed with EU funds, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc announced, according to local Mediafax.

The route initially considered for the metropolitan train stretches from west to east: Gilau – Floresti – Cluj-Napoca – Baciu – Apahida – Jucu – Bontida. The train project is integrated with the subway project planned for Cluj-Napoca, previously announced by the City Hall. Outside the city the passengers will be transported by surface trains, while inside the city they will use the subway.

The metropolitan train will also be linked with the existing railway network in the northern part of the city.

“We plan to auction the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies in January 2019, so that we can get European money for the train starting with this [2016-2020] financial framework,” mayor Boc said.

