Cluj company to start an ambitious EUR 6 mln project of sports fields and a hotel

A brand-new ambitious project worth EUR 6 million is coming to Feleacu commune, in Cluj county, which is located roughly 7 kilometers away from Cluj-Napoca.

The investment, helmed by Cluj-Napoca-based real estate company Imosteel SRL, boasts a 10-hectare complex of a park, a hotel, sports fields, a swimming pool, and event halls dedicated to the local community and event organizers.

Speaking to Ziarul Financiar, Imosteel CEO Tiberiu Horobeţ says that the Cluj County Council has approved the urban area’s project: “The project approved so far is a somewhat general one, which establishes the general directions and limits of development.”

“But in the next period, we will deepen all aspects of this investment, coming back with a project executed in detail, which, although it will not exceed the limits of the initial project, will bring very consistent detail improvements.”

Should the project come into place, the town will become a new touristic attraction, in addition to its 800 meters of a ski slope.

In the past few years, Cluj has been the subject of many impressive investments, including the recently halted metro project that could reach an estimated total cost of EUR 2.77 billion.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)