Cluj-Napoca municipality to buy EUR 6.5 mln headquarters of BCR bank

06 July 2022
Cluj-Napoca City Hall wants to purchase the 7-storey BCR building in the central area of ​​the city, estimated at over EUR 6.5 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported. The city council approved on July 4 the exercise of the preemptive right to acquire the building.

The building will be used for relocating units from other premises to be demolished as part of the metro network project.

"The BCR's headquarters is what we need. We move into a new house, which already has the right configuration, with counters for the public, with offices. We need more space for the more than 2,000 officials from the local administration," said Emil Boc, the mayor of Cluj-Napoca.

The purchase price is to be set by negotiation, for which a special commission will be set up.

The land under the building belongs to Cluj-Napoca City Hall and was leased to the bank. The building has an area of ​​1,035 sqm.

(Photo source: Facebook/Emil Boc)

