Romania’s Cluj-Napoca ranked best student city in the country in 2024

Cluj-Napoca is once again the best student city in Romania this year, according to the QS ranking of the best academic cities for students, as announced in a press release by Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB).

The QS ranking of the best academic cities for students is based on indicators of academic accessibility and quality of life and has been published since 2019. Romania has been included in the ranking for the past three years, with Cluj-Napoca always occupying the top position in the country.

"Cluj-Napoca remains the best student city in Romania this year, according to the QS ranking of the best academic cities for students. According to information released on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Cluj-Napoca holds the top position in Romania, as it has for the past two years (ranked 135th internationally, up two positions from last year), followed by Bucharest (ranked 143rd internationally). Over 160 cities were included in the ranking, with the top ten positions occupied by London, Tokyo, Seoul, Munich, Melbourne, Sydney, Paris, Zurich, Berlin, and Montreal," the press release states.

"The fact that our city is, for the third consecutive year, the best academic center for students in Romania is very important, but not surprising. Cluj is home to the oldest, largest, and best university in the country according to the University Metaranking (UBB), and five other more specialized public educational institutions, all being national leaders in their fields (UMF-Cluj-Napoca, UTCN, USAMV-Cluj-Napoca, UAD, and ANMGD), all united in the Union of Cluj Universities. Through all our efforts, we strive to maintain this standard and improve year by year," said UBB Rector, Professor Daniel David, PhD.

