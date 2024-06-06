Transport

Cluj-Napoca Airport completes EUR 83 mln expansion of departures terminal

06 June 2024

Romania's Cluj-Napoca International Airport inaugurated the extension of the passenger departures terminal, a project worth RON 412 million (EUR 83 million) VAT included, funded from the European and national budgets as well as the own sources of the company. 

The project included the expansion of the departures terminal by approximately 7,200 square meters, the creation of flows for Schengen and non-Schengen destinations, 3 new security flows equipped with security control equipment, and the expansion of the aircraft parking platform by approximately 9,000 square meters.

The second largest airport in the country and the air gateway of the Transylvania region ended last year with traffic of 3.24 million passengers, an increase of 23% compared to the year previously and ten times higher than ten years ago, according to data from the Airport Association and Ziarul Financiar calculations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International Avram Iancu Cluj)

1

