Romanian Govt. approves climate change adaptation strategy

The Government approved, in its August 14 meeting, the Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change. The strategy is an essential condition to receiving a EUR 466.9 million loan from the World Bank to cover the implementation of measures meant to reduce the country's vulnerability to climate risks, the Environment Ministry said.

The strategy, covering the period 2024-2030, was drafted with the support of the Presidential Administration. It is meant to "strengthen Romania's ability to respond to the challenges generated by climate change while aligning itself with the international commitments assumed through the Paris Agreement and European legislation," the ministry explained.

The strategy covers multiple sectors, including water resources, forests, public health, education, energy, and transport, and "provides clear directions for action and specific measures for each area."

"One of the main benefits of this strategy is the protection of citizens and vulnerable communities against the effects of climate change, such as drought, floods, or extreme weather events. It promotes solutions based on nature and ecosystemic adaptation, emphasizing the importance of biodiversity conservation and ecosystem services for sustainable development," according to the ministry.

"Climate change is not just an abstract threat, but a reality that directly influences every aspect of our lives. Through this strategy, we aim to be not only reactive, but proactive, building a resilient Romania, able to successfully face these challenges and protect vital resources, public health and our ecosystems," Environment minister Mircea Fechet said.

(Photo: Menno Van Der Haven | Dreamstime.com)

