Romanian restaurant group City Grill puts EUR 7 mln in ready-meal production facility

Romanian restaurant group City Grill announced it would invest EUR 7 million in a production facility dedicated to its range of ready meals.

The unit, located in Buftea, in Ilfov county, will have an increased production capacity, from 5,000 to over 15,000 portions per day. The investment focuses on automation, operational efficiency, and low-impact environmental solutions.

The expansion of the Buftea facility will generate 100 new jobs across production, logistics, and quality control, the company said.

The company’s current ready meal range includes 21 products, covering cream soups, salads, appetizers, main courses, and desserts. The company is also preparing to expand the portfolio with Asian-inspired dishes, responding to the “growing demand for variety and new culinary experiences.”

“Ready meals have become a category with its own growth logic. We are investing EUR 7 million because we see real, expanding demand and because we have the culinary infrastructure to address it properly. Tripling production capacity is a response to a market that is maturing faster than we anticipated,” Mihaela Boșneag, Operations Director at City Grill Group, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)