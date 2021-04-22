Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/22/2021 - 08:17
Politics

Romanian PM Citu: new coalition protocol brings nothing new

22 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The updated version of the ruling coalition's protocol, the document that put an end to a week of political turmoil in Romania in the evening of April 20, brings nothing new - but it smoothens the cooperation, prime minister Florin Citu commented.

"It's a political document. The amendment of the Constitution was not discussed," he said, quoted by G4media, hinting that he is still entitled to dismiss whatever minister he finds not appropriate for his/her seat, irrespective of the political affiliation and the position of his/her party.

PM Citu stressed that the document was signed by the ruling party's head - the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban - and not by the prime minister himself, a note also aimed at playing down the importance of the amendments in the cooperation protocol.

To make things even more clear, president Klaus Iohannis stressed in his first public speech after the conflict occurred last week that PM Citu "did well what he did."

The soft political crisis was triggered by Citu's quick dismissal of health minister Vlad Voiculescu, a member of the junior ruling partner USR-PLUS, last week.

Under the amended coalition protocol, the prime minister must undergo several stages, including the notification of the coalition's board, before dismissing any other minister of his cabinet. The document, as published by Hotnews.ro, supports such interpretations.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 14:48
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/22/2021 - 08:17
Politics

Romanian PM Citu: new coalition protocol brings nothing new

22 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The updated version of the ruling coalition's protocol, the document that put an end to a week of political turmoil in Romania in the evening of April 20, brings nothing new - but it smoothens the cooperation, prime minister Florin Citu commented.

"It's a political document. The amendment of the Constitution was not discussed," he said, quoted by G4media, hinting that he is still entitled to dismiss whatever minister he finds not appropriate for his/her seat, irrespective of the political affiliation and the position of his/her party.

PM Citu stressed that the document was signed by the ruling party's head - the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban - and not by the prime minister himself, a note also aimed at playing down the importance of the amendments in the cooperation protocol.

To make things even more clear, president Klaus Iohannis stressed in his first public speech after the conflict occurred last week that PM Citu "did well what he did."

The soft political crisis was triggered by Citu's quick dismissal of health minister Vlad Voiculescu, a member of the junior ruling partner USR-PLUS, last week.

Under the amended coalition protocol, the prime minister must undergo several stages, including the notification of the coalition's board, before dismissing any other minister of his cabinet. The document, as published by Hotnews.ro, supports such interpretations.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 14:48
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB