Liberal leader Citu ambiguous about further cooperation with Social Democrats

It is the prime minister-designate who is charged with negotiating the parliamentary majority, said Liberal (PNL) leader Florin Citu, asked about the unexpected collaboration between the Liberals and the Social Democrats in the formation of a new Government.

But he added that he thought that talks would be held with reformist USR, among others, for support in Parliament. PNL leader firmly rejected the possibility of having the Social Democrats as partners in the new ruling coalition, stressing that his rhetoric at the Liberal Party Congress in September was fiercely oriented against the Social Democrats.

"Regarding the future, PNL has a very clear message: we are here to implement liberalism in Romania. This means that we are not compatible with the Social Democrats' message," he stated, quoted by News.ro.

PM Citu's ambiguous statements were seen by many as questioning the drive toward a partnership of any kind with the Social Democrats proposed by President Klaus Iohannis.

After President Iohannis appointed Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate, the relationship among (and even within) the main political parties turned more fluid and unstable.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com