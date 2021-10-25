Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 08:36
Politics

Liberal leader Citu ambiguous about further cooperation with Social Democrats

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

It is the prime minister-designate who is charged with negotiating the parliamentary majority, said Liberal (PNL) leader Florin Citu, asked about the unexpected collaboration between the Liberals and the Social Democrats in the formation of a new Government.

But he added that he thought that talks would be held with reformist USR, among others, for support in Parliament. PNL leader firmly rejected the possibility of having the Social Democrats as partners in the new ruling coalition, stressing that his rhetoric at the Liberal Party Congress in September was fiercely oriented against the Social Democrats.

"Regarding the future, PNL has a very clear message: we are here to implement liberalism in Romania. This means that we are not compatible with the Social Democrats' message," he stated, quoted by News.ro.

PM Citu's ambiguous statements were seen by many as questioning the drive toward a partnership of any kind with the Social Democrats proposed by President Klaus Iohannis. 

After President Iohannis appointed Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate, the relationship among (and even within) the main political parties turned more fluid and unstable. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 08:36
Politics

Liberal leader Citu ambiguous about further cooperation with Social Democrats

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

It is the prime minister-designate who is charged with negotiating the parliamentary majority, said Liberal (PNL) leader Florin Citu, asked about the unexpected collaboration between the Liberals and the Social Democrats in the formation of a new Government.

But he added that he thought that talks would be held with reformist USR, among others, for support in Parliament. PNL leader firmly rejected the possibility of having the Social Democrats as partners in the new ruling coalition, stressing that his rhetoric at the Liberal Party Congress in September was fiercely oriented against the Social Democrats.

"Regarding the future, PNL has a very clear message: we are here to implement liberalism in Romania. This means that we are not compatible with the Social Democrats' message," he stated, quoted by News.ro.

PM Citu's ambiguous statements were seen by many as questioning the drive toward a partnership of any kind with the Social Democrats proposed by President Klaus Iohannis. 

After President Iohannis appointed Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate, the relationship among (and even within) the main political parties turned more fluid and unstable. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks