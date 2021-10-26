RO Liberal leader can't believe PM-designate invites back reformist USR

The leaders of the Liberal Party (PNL) will hold a meeting on October 26 in the morning, with the participation of the prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca, to decide alternative scenarios for the continuation of negotiations regarding the formation of a new Government.

PNL leader Florin Citu avoided commenting on statements of PM-designate, who implied that "bringing in reformist USR party would be a possible solution".

Ciuca has expressed this option in his talks with President Klaus Iohannis, who seems to express more recently views that are different from those expressed by PNL leader Citu.

"In the end, my responsibility is to take the best measures for PNL and Romanians. If these measures destroy the image of the PNL and the future of the PNL, I will not support them," PNL leader Citu said, quoted by News.ro, commenting on the more "flexible" mandate PM-designate might ask from the Liberal Party.

At some point, Florin Citu implied that inviting USR to rebuild the centre-right coalition would be possible only with himself in the prime minister seat. Given USR's position, such a scenario would be impossible.

Regarding how he sees the settlement of the deadlock, PNL leader Citu said that the Social Democrats and/or reformist USR should "demonstrate maturity and responsibility" after the Liberals demonstrated flexibility [by nominating Nicolae Ciuca for the PM seat].

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com