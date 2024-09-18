Romanian engineering group CIS develops 23MW solar plant and plans 50MW storage facility

CIS Group, a local business that offers solutions and services for the energy sector, founded by the entrepreneur Sebastian Călugăr, is building a photovoltaic park with a production capacity of 23MW and a storage capacity of 4MW in Copşa Mică, an investment that amounts to almost RON 100 million (EUR 20 million) according to Ziarul Financiar.

The project is financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Component C6 – Energy, which aims to support investments in new electricity production capacities from renewable wind and solar energy sources.

Separately, CIS Group announced that it will start, by the end of the year, a project for the construction of an electricity storage facility (BESS - Battery Energy Storage System) with a capacity of 50MW. It will be located near Târgu Mureş and will play an important role in balancing fluctuations in the network and in ensuring the continuity of supply during periods when renewable sources operate intermittently.

"The installation will allow the storage of energy in periods of low demand and its release in peak moments, thus contributing to the stability and efficiency of the national electricity network," said the company's representatives.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)