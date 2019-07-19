Cineplexx Romania takes over multiplex cinema in Bucharest

Cineplexx Romania, the local subsidiary of Austrian cinema operator Cineplexx, continues its expansion on the local market through the acquisition of the multiplex cinema in the Iris Titan Shopping Center, in Bucharest, News.ro reported.

The cinema was previously owned by the shopping center’s owner, NEPI Rockcastle, and operated by Cine Globe. It has seven screens and a total capacity of 950 seats. The cinema will be rebranded as Cineplexx Titan and will be inaugurated at the middle of August.

The Austrian operator’s strategy in Romania targets the opening of several units in Bucharest and other cities in Romania over the next years. At the beginning of next year, Cineplexx will open new units in Satu Mare, Sibiu and Targu Mures.

The group entered the Romanian market by acquiring the Grand Cinema & More multiplex cinema in Baneasa Shopping City, one of the biggest cinemas in Bucharest.

(Photo: Cineplexx Facebook Page)

