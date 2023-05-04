Festival dedicated to women in the film industry holds third edition in Bucharest this month

Cinefemina, the festival promoting and supporting women in the European film industry, holds its third edition in Bucharest this month. The event takes place at Cinema Elvire Popesco between May 10 and 14.

The festival offers a selection of 12 European feature films and five short films, all made by women.

The films feature a variety of genres, including comedies, dramas and romantic movies, from Italy, France, Greece, Romania, Austria, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and Hungary.

In addition to the film screenings, CINEFEMINA will also host a series of talks where viewers can meet female directors and producers, along with experts from related fields, NGOs, journalists and other professionals. Through these debates, “the festival aims to help raise public awareness of gender roles and promote female role models in traditionally male-dominated industries,” reads the press release.

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbook.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)