Culture

Romanian cinema: Men of Deeds named Best Film at Gopo Awards

27 April 2023

Paul Negoescu’s Men of Deeds, the black comedy-drama currently streaming on Netflix, was the big winner of the Gopo Awards, the event awarding the achievements of the local film industry.

The film, produced by Anamaria Antoci, Ana Voicu, Paul Negoescu, and Poli Angelova, was named the Best Film following a voting process involving more than 650 film professionals. 

The film took home several other prizes, including Best Director for Paul Negoescu, Best Actor for Iulian Postelnicu, Best Supporting Actor for Vasile Muraru, and Best Script for Radu Romaniuc and Oana Tudor.

The Best Actress award went to Andreea Grămoșteanu for her performance in #doogpoopgirl, while Ofelia Popii received the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Ștefan Constantinescu’s Man and Dog.

Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu’s Occasional Spies was named Best Documentary.

At the same time, Ioana Chițu received the Best Newcomer award for her performance in Alina Grigore’s Blue Moon. In addition, Teona Galgoțiu’s I Want to Smash the Greenhouse was named Best Short, while Ioachim Stroe’s It’s a Clown’s Life received the Best Animated Short award.

Gaspar Noe’s Vortex was voted the best European Film, while the Public’s Choice Award for the successful box-office production went to Teambuilding, directed by Matei Dima, Cosmin Nedelcu and Alex Coteț.

Actor Mircea Andreescu received the Lifetime Achievement award, while actress Ioana Crăciunescu took home the Lifetime Activity award.

The recording of the Gopo Awards gala will be broadcast on April 27th, starting at 23:00, by Pro Cinema.

(Photo: the team of Men of Deeds by Ionuț Rusu, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

