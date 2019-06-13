Media: Romanian mayor’s baby purchases EUR 250,000 property

Last year, then 11-month old baby of Iași mayor Mihai Chirica purchased a EUR 250,000 real estate property, reporteris.ro learnt, quoted by Newsweek.ro. The property encompasses a house and an 836 sqm plot of land in the city’s downtown area. At the notary, the infant was represented by his grandmother.

The property had been previously advertised for EUR 350,000. The baby’s 74-year-old grandmother, who lives in a village in Iași county, became his representative a few days prior to the transaction, through a document signed by the Iași mayor.

This May, a document posted on the website of Iași city hall shows that the baby announced plans to demolished the building on the land a construct a new one. The document does not mention a representative for the child.

Journalists from reporteris.ro spoke to the mayor’s mother, who told them the money for the real estate purchase came from her and her husband’s pensions, savings and sale of assets.

The Iași mayor did not answer the journalists’ questions but said in a Facebook post that they harassed his mother “asking her how she dared help her children and nephews.”

The mayor’s most recent personal financial statement includes a sum of EUR 125,000, listed as being received from guests who attended his child’s baptism.

Reporteris.ro previously reported that mayor Chirica purchased his first villa in 2011 with money donated by his aunt and uncle, an information listed in the building’s purchase contract. In 2014, the mayor gave the house to his second wife and two children.

His current house has been purchased from a company that has contracts with the Iași City Hall. The house is paid in installments, covered by the mayor’s mother-in-law, Newsweek.ro wrote.

According to his January 2018 personal financial statement, Chirica owns two plots of land, one in a commune in Iași county, the other in Suceava, and two apartments in Iași, one of which was rented for EUR 5,000 per year. He also has debts of EUR 20,000 to a bank and another RON 112,500 (EUR 23,684) to a local businessman. He also included in the statement the EUR 57,000 received at his wedding with his current wife, and the mayor salary of RON 84,611 (EUR 17,812)

(Photo: Pixabay)