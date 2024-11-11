Western Romania: Chinese ‘Terracotta Army’ replicas exhibited at Arad Museum

Replicas of statues part of the 'Terracotta Army' of the first Chinese emperor will be available for viewing for the first time in Romania at the Arad Museum Complex until spring next year as part of an international exhibition organized in collaboration with a museum in Hungary.

The exhibition, titled 'The Terracotta Soldiers – The Immortal Army of the First Chinese Emperor,' will open to the public on Friday and will be accessible until April 2025.

The statues were brought from China but were previously exhibited at the 'Móra Ferenc' Museum in Szeged before arriving in Arad, according to Agerpres.

“The terracotta warriors brought to Arad are faithful replicas, in size, shape, and details, of original statues from the famous Terracotta Army, buried near the tomb of the first emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang (259 BC – 210 BC). We will display 45 warriors and two horses, all life-sized, made of clay, and presented for the first time in our country,” stated Bogdan Blaga, the deputy director of the Arad Museum Complex.

According to the museum representative, the Terracotta Army represents the most significant archaeological discovery of the second half of the last century.

The exhibition will be held in the museum space at the Cultural Palace, and tickets will cost RON 11 (EUR 2) for adults, RON 2 (EUR 0,40) for children, and RON 1 (EUR 0,20) for groups of schoolchildren, preschoolers, or students.

(Photo source: Complexul Muzeal Arad on Facebook)