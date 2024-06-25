M&A

Chinese investors indirectly take over Romanian aluminum parts manufacturer

25 June 2024

Romanian company Alu Menziken, which specialized in producing semi-finished products and components made from aluminum – part of the Montana group founded by the Austrian entrepreneur Michael Tojner – was bought beside the entire group by the Chinese group Inner Mongolia Mengtai Group, according to an announcement made by the law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) as a buy-side consultant.

The completion of the transaction is subject to obtaining standard approvals from the regulatory authorities, Ziarul Financiar reported. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alu Menziken is a company that operates in Romania as part of the Alu Menziken Group, which is a Swiss-based company. The company specializes in the production of high-quality aluminum products. 

In Romania, Alu Menziken operates a plant focusing on aluminum extrusion, aluminum processing, automotive components manufacturing, and aerospace components manufacturing. It has a turnover of around EUR 100 million per year.

