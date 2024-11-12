Chimcomplex seeks to build major gas-fired power plant in southern Romania quickly

Romania’s largest chemistry group, Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), re-launched attempts to find a contractor for its planned 108MW+89MW combined power and heat plant at Govora – which would power its industrial site in Ramnicu Valcea and source heat for the municipality as well.

The power plant, which should be ready to burn H2 in combination with natural gas as well, is partly financed under the national implementation of the Resilience Facility (PNRR) and should, therefore, be completed relatively quickly by mid-2026.

The target price for the project is RON 272 million (EUR 55 million), according to Economedia.ro.

Chimcomplex previously launched the procedures to find a contractor in March this year, but no interested company showed up. Notably, the target price was set at RON 516 million at that time, including a RON 50 million part for “unexpected expenditures.”

