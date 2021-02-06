Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 13:36
Social

Save the Children: One in two children exposed to some form of abuse in Romania

02 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Violence, poverty and social exclusion, and the lack of quality education are just some of the major problems children face in Romania. Save the Children Romania said in a recent statement that one in two Romanian children is subjected to some form of abuse, and one in three is at risk of poverty and social exclusion.

"In Romania, one child out of two is affected by functional illiteracy, is subjected to a form of physical, emotional and sexual violence, one child in three lives at risk of poverty and social exclusion, six children in a thousand die before reaching the age of one, 750 girls under the age of 15 become mothers every year, at least 100,000 children live without one or both parents, the 78,000 children with disabilities are not provided with the necessary conditions for socio-educational integration, and involving the children in decisions that concern them is not a concern of today's society," reads the organization's statement.

Thus, Save the Children Romania calls on the authorities to stop the "state of unconstitutionality in which the political programs of the parties, the state budget laws and the decisions on local budget allocations have deepened every year" and urges the Parliament and the Government to take urgent measures for ten major problems facing children in Romania, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

The issues listed by the NGO include poverty and social exclusion, violence against children, fair and quality education for all children, post-pandemic psychotherapeutic assistance for children, teenage pregnancy, the protection of children with parents abroad, births and infant mortality, the protection of institutionalized children, the integration of children with disabilities and/or special educational needs into the educational system, and the participation of children in decision-making processes that directly concern them.

In this context, Save the Children considers that the European Child Guarantee is an essential tool for children in Romania. According to the organization, once this new instrument is adopted, "the Romanian Parliament and Government will be obliged to take concrete measures to ensure effective and free access to quality medical and education services, early childhood care, at least one healthy meal each school day for all children, adequate housing and proper nutrition."

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 13:36
Social

Save the Children: One in two children exposed to some form of abuse in Romania

02 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Violence, poverty and social exclusion, and the lack of quality education are just some of the major problems children face in Romania. Save the Children Romania said in a recent statement that one in two Romanian children is subjected to some form of abuse, and one in three is at risk of poverty and social exclusion.

"In Romania, one child out of two is affected by functional illiteracy, is subjected to a form of physical, emotional and sexual violence, one child in three lives at risk of poverty and social exclusion, six children in a thousand die before reaching the age of one, 750 girls under the age of 15 become mothers every year, at least 100,000 children live without one or both parents, the 78,000 children with disabilities are not provided with the necessary conditions for socio-educational integration, and involving the children in decisions that concern them is not a concern of today's society," reads the organization's statement.

Thus, Save the Children Romania calls on the authorities to stop the "state of unconstitutionality in which the political programs of the parties, the state budget laws and the decisions on local budget allocations have deepened every year" and urges the Parliament and the Government to take urgent measures for ten major problems facing children in Romania, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

The issues listed by the NGO include poverty and social exclusion, violence against children, fair and quality education for all children, post-pandemic psychotherapeutic assistance for children, teenage pregnancy, the protection of children with parents abroad, births and infant mortality, the protection of institutionalized children, the integration of children with disabilities and/or special educational needs into the educational system, and the participation of children in decision-making processes that directly concern them.

In this context, Save the Children considers that the European Child Guarantee is an essential tool for children in Romania. According to the organization, once this new instrument is adopted, "the Romanian Parliament and Government will be obliged to take concrete measures to ensure effective and free access to quality medical and education services, early childhood care, at least one healthy meal each school day for all children, adequate housing and proper nutrition."

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars