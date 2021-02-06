Save the Children: One in two children exposed to some form of abuse in Romania

Violence, poverty and social exclusion, and the lack of quality education are just some of the major problems children face in Romania. Save the Children Romania said in a recent statement that one in two Romanian children is subjected to some form of abuse, and one in three is at risk of poverty and social exclusion.

"In Romania, one child out of two is affected by functional illiteracy, is subjected to a form of physical, emotional and sexual violence, one child in three lives at risk of poverty and social exclusion, six children in a thousand die before reaching the age of one, 750 girls under the age of 15 become mothers every year, at least 100,000 children live without one or both parents, the 78,000 children with disabilities are not provided with the necessary conditions for socio-educational integration, and involving the children in decisions that concern them is not a concern of today's society," reads the organization's statement.

Thus, Save the Children Romania calls on the authorities to stop the "state of unconstitutionality in which the political programs of the parties, the state budget laws and the decisions on local budget allocations have deepened every year" and urges the Parliament and the Government to take urgent measures for ten major problems facing children in Romania, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

The issues listed by the NGO include poverty and social exclusion, violence against children, fair and quality education for all children, post-pandemic psychotherapeutic assistance for children, teenage pregnancy, the protection of children with parents abroad, births and infant mortality, the protection of institutionalized children, the integration of children with disabilities and/or special educational needs into the educational system, and the participation of children in decision-making processes that directly concern them.

In this context, Save the Children considers that the European Child Guarantee is an essential tool for children in Romania. According to the organization, once this new instrument is adopted, "the Romanian Parliament and Government will be obliged to take concrete measures to ensure effective and free access to quality medical and education services, early childhood care, at least one healthy meal each school day for all children, adequate housing and proper nutrition."

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)