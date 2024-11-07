Six children from Gaza transferred to Romania for medical care

Six Palestinian children and their family members were evacuated from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, November 6, and transferred to Romania, where they will receive medical and psychological assistance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced.

“Given the extremely difficult humanitarian and medical situation in the Gaza Strip, the overcrowding of hospitals in the area, as well as the fact that access to medical treatment is severely impacted by the ongoing security situation and war, Romania has offered assistance and support for the six vulnerable patients,” the ministry said.

In Romania, the six children and their families will benefit from the support of the local institutions and some non-governmental organizations, which will provide the medical and psychological assistance necessary for their recovery.

This is the second action of this kind carried out by Romania; at the beginning of October, eight pediatric patients and 24 of their family members were also evacuated.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)