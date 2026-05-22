Romania’s CFR Călători launches summer “Sun Trains” program to Black Sea coast

Passenger railway operator CFR Călători will launch its special summer rail program Trenurile Soarelui (Sun Trains) between June 12/13 and September 6/7, offering direct train connections to the Black Sea coast from across the country. The company said tourists will have access to 60 direct daily trains to and from seaside destinations during the 2026 summer season.

According to CFR, 28 of the trains will be additional seasonal services, while the rest are already part of the regular timetable.

The special trains will connect coastal destinations with major cities including Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Iași, Brașov, Sibiu, Craiova, and Bucharest, while also offering links to the Danube Delta through connections to Tulcea.

CFR Călători said trains on the Bucharest North-Constanța railway route will operate with frequent departures throughout the day, with travel times of around two hours for InterCity trains and approximately two hours and 20 minutes for InterRegio services.

The company said passengers will benefit from air-conditioned coaches, sleeping and couchette cars for long-distance routes, as well as upgraded rolling stock financed through the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The summer program will also include the new Alstom Coradia Stream trains already operating between Bucharest and Constanța.

Additional regional train connections between Constanța and Mangalia will facilitate travel between seaside resorts during the summer season.

Tickets can be purchased online through CFR Călători, via the company’s mobile application, at station ticket offices, or ticket machines. For the Bucharest-Constanța route, second-class fares start at RON 48.5 for Regio trains, RON 92 for InterRegio services, and RON 105 for InterCity trains.

The railway operator also said passengers purchasing tickets in advance can benefit from discounts of up to 10%, while round-trip tickets will continue to receive a 10% reduction.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com