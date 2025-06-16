CFR Călători warns underfunding may disrupt rail operations in 2025

Romania’s state-owned passenger railway operator CFR Călători has warned that insufficient public service compensation for 2025, combined with declining revenues, may lead to significant disruptions in rail transport, the company said in a statement issued on June 13.

The carrier stated that funding for the upcoming year is expected to fall below 2024 levels, creating the risk of operational bottlenecks and potential blockages across the national railway system.

“Granting compensation for the public service in 2025 below the level of 2024 represents more than a challenge and could ultimately lead to the emergence of a blockage with unwanted effects on the railway system in its entirety,” the company said, Economica.net reported.

CFR Călători cited delays in the delivery of 12 trainsets contracted under the first Public Service Contract tendered by the Railway Reform Authority (ARF) as a key factor undermining its ability to meet transport targets and revenue projections for 2025.

In addition, recent legislative changes affecting travel discounts for university students have reduced fare revenues from this social category, further straining the operator’s financial outlook.

The company stressed the need for adequate compensation to maintain service quality and operational continuity. “It is imperative that the value of the total annual compensation as well as the unitary compensation related to the public service in 2025 should not have values below the level of 2024,” the statement concluded.

(Photo: Jerome Cid/ Dreamstime)

