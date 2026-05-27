Macro

Romania’s CFA macroeconomic confidence index steady in April at weak level

27 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator remained relatively constant in April, at 38.1 points – a level well below the neutral 50-point benchmark. The current conditions indicator decreased slightly, by 0.7 points, and the expectations indicator increased by 0.2 points, resulting in a 0.1 point increase in the economic confidence indicator.

The survey underlying the indicator was carried out during a period of deterioration of the political climate, which resulted in the collapse of the ruling coalition and eventually the no-confidence motion against prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

The outlook for inflation over the next 12 months deteriorated slightly to 7.41%, News.ro reported.

Analysts also revised their projection for the full-year budget deficit to 6.4% of GDP, up from 6.2% under the March survey. They also cut down their forecast for the economic growth this year to only 0.4%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s CFA macroeconomic confidence index steady in April at weak level

27 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator remained relatively constant in April, at 38.1 points – a level well below the neutral 50-point benchmark. The current conditions indicator decreased slightly, by 0.7 points, and the expectations indicator increased by 0.2 points, resulting in a 0.1 point increase in the economic confidence indicator.

The survey underlying the indicator was carried out during a period of deterioration of the political climate, which resulted in the collapse of the ruling coalition and eventually the no-confidence motion against prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

The outlook for inflation over the next 12 months deteriorated slightly to 7.41%, News.ro reported.

Analysts also revised their projection for the full-year budget deficit to 6.4% of GDP, up from 6.2% under the March survey. They also cut down their forecast for the economic growth this year to only 0.4%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 May 2026
Travel
Summer in Bucharest: Outdoor spots and experiences to explore
27 May 2026
Cluj Napoca
Tate brothers consider buying Continental Hotel in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca
27 May 2026
Events
Bucharest’s Hello Doggie Festival to donate food for shelter dogs through new charity campaign
27 May 2026
Macro
Romania’s budget execution improves, but sharp deficit contraction is driven by base effects
27 May 2026
Sports
Romania’s central bank launches commemorative coins marking 50 years since Nadia Comăneci’s perfect 10
27 May 2026
Administration
Bucharest District 4 to name new park extension after Donald Trump
26 May 2026
Politics
Romania’s former president Traian Băsescu granted Moldovan citizenship by Maia Sandu
26 May 2026
Politics
“I have not met any Romanian disappointed with Donald Trump,” US ambassador says