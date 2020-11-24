Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 07:54
Business

CFA Romania macroeconomic confidence index down in October

24 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The macroeconomic confidence index, based on a poll among CFA analysts in Romania, dropped by 2.3 points in October to 32.1 points, Agerpres reported.

The index varies between 1 and 100, with values under 50 signaling negative developments.

The index plunged in March and steadily recovered until September.

The downward correction in October was driven by the current conditions sub-index, which decreased by 13.2 points compared to the previous month, to 19.9 points.

Compared to the same month of last year, the current conditions sub-index fell by 45.2 points.

The anticipation sub-index increased by 3.2 points compared to the previous month, to 38.2 points (compared to the same month of last year, it decreased by 11.0 points).

The CFA analysts expect an average inflation rate of 2.68% for the 12-month horizon (November 2021 / November 2020).

It is noteworthy that over 60% of survey participants consider the real estate prices in large cities are overvalued.

Regarding the exchange rate, all survey participants anticipate a depreciation of the local currency in the next 12 months to an average value of RON 5.0102 per EUR in November 2021.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 07:51
24 November 2020
Business
Tax revenues in Romania shrink by one third in October
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 07:54
Business

CFA Romania macroeconomic confidence index down in October

24 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The macroeconomic confidence index, based on a poll among CFA analysts in Romania, dropped by 2.3 points in October to 32.1 points, Agerpres reported.

The index varies between 1 and 100, with values under 50 signaling negative developments.

The index plunged in March and steadily recovered until September.

The downward correction in October was driven by the current conditions sub-index, which decreased by 13.2 points compared to the previous month, to 19.9 points.

Compared to the same month of last year, the current conditions sub-index fell by 45.2 points.

The anticipation sub-index increased by 3.2 points compared to the previous month, to 38.2 points (compared to the same month of last year, it decreased by 11.0 points).

The CFA analysts expect an average inflation rate of 2.68% for the 12-month horizon (November 2021 / November 2020).

It is noteworthy that over 60% of survey participants consider the real estate prices in large cities are overvalued.

Regarding the exchange rate, all survey participants anticipate a depreciation of the local currency in the next 12 months to an average value of RON 5.0102 per EUR in November 2021.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 07:51
24 November 2020
Business
Tax revenues in Romania shrink by one third in October
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated