Local crafts and traditions in the spotlight at Bucharest’s central Easter fair in April

Bucharest’s central Easter fair, Traditions and Flowers of the Holidays, returns in King Michael I Park (Herăstrău) between April 12 and 21. Held at the Charles de Gaulle entrance, the event awaits visitors with local crafts, traditions, and various activities.

The fair is dedicated both to the Palm Sunday and Easter holidays, the organizers said. It brings together craftsmen from all ethnographic regions of Romania, urban creators, local producers, and various artistic and recreational activities – such as theater performances, creative and recycling workshops, street performers, instrumental recitals, and ambient music.

The fair will feature more than 70 exhibition spaces with “handmade objects crafted with care, urban creators’ handmade products, local producers’ specialties, and crafts passed down through generations.”

Visitors will find decorated Easter eggs, traditional blouses, painted icons, leather goods, ceramics, glass and wood objects, corn husk ornaments, candles, lavender, flowers, cosmetics, accessories and jewelry, toys, and home decorations. Plus, attendees are invited to try culinary delights such as the sweet bread cozonac, the traditional Easter cake, homemade pastries, doughnuts, ice cream, gingerbread, honey, jams, natural juices, and chocolate.

Moreover, traditional artisans will reveal the secrets of their techniques, giving the public the chance to witness demonstrations of Easter egg decorating, crafting objects and decorations from corn husks, and working with glass, wood, and leather to create items that combine functionality with aesthetics, offering a window into the cultural heritage of various regions.

Meanwhile, children, along with their parents and grandparents, are invited to attend theater performances every weekend and on Monday, April 21. Creative and recycling workshops, where participants will combine playfulness with creativity, will take place on the weekend of April 12–13 and between April 17-21, featuring Easter-themed activities.

A carousel, stilt-walking performers, instrumental recitals, and more will complete the experience.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Creart)