First center for putting researchers and investors together develops in Cluj-Napoca

Romanian venture capital firm Risky Business and the Babes Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca have developed Flux Labs, a program aimed at accelerating the transfer of projects developed by research teams to potential collaborators in industry.
The program is financed by the European Union under the Human Capital operational program. The main purpose of the project is transferring the research projects to the business area.
Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of IT solutions provider AROBS Transilvania, one of the most active angel investors in Romania, will act as a strategic advisor to the program.
"Flux Labs is presented as a process by which scientific and entrepreneurial talent unite their creative forces in commercially viable projects," explains Jennifer Austin, Partner at Risky Business.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)
