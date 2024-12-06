Cegeka expects Romanian companies' investment in IT to grow further

In 2023, the total turnover of the Romanian IT industry reached EUR 15.6 billion, but local spending on IT services remains low compared to other European markets, such as Belgium, argued Ovidiu Pinghioiu, country director of Cegeka Romania - a technology company, part of the Belgian IT group of the same name.

"According to ANIS estimates, the total turnover of the IT industry in Romania will reach a total value of EUR 15.6 billion in 2023, given that spending on IT services on the local market, including those in the public sector, will reach EUR 2 billion in 2025, according to PAC," Ovidiu Pinghioiu said in an interview with Ziarul Financiar.

"If we make a comparison with Belgium [use Belgium as a proxi], companies' spending on IT services on the local market should exceed EUR 25 billion. This difference shows that Romanian companies could invest much more in IT, but the market is still in a process of maturation," he added.

(Photo source: Snowingg/Dreamstime.com)