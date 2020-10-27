Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 07:58
Business

RO state-owned bank CEC borrows EUR 50 mln from EIB for corporate customers

27 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank contracted a EUR 50 million loan under the support program launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the economies impacted by COVID-19.

CEC Bank will use the money to grant loans to companies for up to five years at interest rates at least 0.25pp lower than the bank's standard rate.

EIB, through four local partner banks, plans to extend EUR 190 mln loans to Romanian companies in the sectors most impacted by the economic, social, and health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic: manufacturing, commerce, agriculture, tourism, and transport.

The collaboration between CEC Bank and the EIB began in 2013, and this is the third financing agreement signed by the two parties.

The previous contracts were signed in 2013 and 2014, respectively, and had a cumulative value of EUR 145 mln.

With the sources attracted from the EIB so far, CEC Bank has provided financing worth about RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) to over 1,500 companies.

The Romanian state, through the Finance Ministry, is the sole shareholder of CEC Bank. 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 07:58
Business

RO state-owned bank CEC borrows EUR 50 mln from EIB for corporate customers

27 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank contracted a EUR 50 million loan under the support program launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the economies impacted by COVID-19.

CEC Bank will use the money to grant loans to companies for up to five years at interest rates at least 0.25pp lower than the bank's standard rate.

EIB, through four local partner banks, plans to extend EUR 190 mln loans to Romanian companies in the sectors most impacted by the economic, social, and health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic: manufacturing, commerce, agriculture, tourism, and transport.

The collaboration between CEC Bank and the EIB began in 2013, and this is the third financing agreement signed by the two parties.

The previous contracts were signed in 2013 and 2014, respectively, and had a cumulative value of EUR 145 mln.

With the sources attracted from the EIB so far, CEC Bank has provided financing worth about RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) to over 1,500 companies.

The Romanian state, through the Finance Ministry, is the sole shareholder of CEC Bank. 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath