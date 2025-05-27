Business

CEC and Exim Banca Românească give AAylex Group EUR 14.1 mln investment loan

27 May 2025

CEC Bank and Exim Banca Românească announced they had granted the AAylex Group, one of the main players in the Romanian food industry, the producer of the Cocorico poultry brand, a syndicated credit facility worth EUR 14.1 million to finance development.

The financing is linked to investments that also benefit from non-reimbursable European funds in the superior processing of Romanian raw materials for the creation of added value in the Romanian agri-food industry.

This credit facility is additional to the one concluded in 2022, when CEC Bank granted the Group a credit line of EUR 15 million to finance current activity.

PCF Investment Banking acted as an exclusive arranger, being involved in the structuring, negotiation, and implementation of the transaction for AAylex ONE Group.

The lending financial institutions were assisted on the legal side by the law firm Ţucă Zbârcea și Asociații, while AAylex was assisted by the law firm Legal Ground, according to the press release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

CEC Bank and Exim Banca Românească announced they had granted the AAylex Group, one of the main players in the Romanian food industry, the producer of the Cocorico poultry brand, a syndicated credit facility worth EUR 14.1 million to finance development.

The financing is linked to investments that also benefit from non-reimbursable European funds in the superior processing of Romanian raw materials for the creation of added value in the Romanian agri-food industry.

This credit facility is additional to the one concluded in 2022, when CEC Bank granted the Group a credit line of EUR 15 million to finance current activity.

PCF Investment Banking acted as an exclusive arranger, being involved in the structuring, negotiation, and implementation of the transaction for AAylex ONE Group.

The lending financial institutions were assisted on the legal side by the law firm Ţucă Zbârcea și Asociații, while AAylex was assisted by the law firm Legal Ground, according to the press release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

