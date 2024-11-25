 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian state bank CEC raises EUR 300 mln with new FX bond

25 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CEC Bank has successfully concluded a new issue of bonds worth EUR 300 million through a new issue of Eligible Senior Non-preferential Securities, intended to be classified as MREL eligible instruments, according to a press release from the bank.

The orders received accounted for more than double the target value announced by the banks, with placements from international and local investment funds, pension funds, banks, as well as from asset managers and private banking.

Investors' strong demand allowed the initial indicative price of 6% to drop by 37.5 basis points to a final price of 5.625%/

The euro-denominated bonds were issued under CEC Bank's EUR 1.5 billion MTN Program, approved by the Commission de Surveillance de Secteur Financiere (CSSF) Luxembourg, following the update of the base prospectus on November 18, 2024.

The securities will be admitted to trading at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the Bucharest Stock Exchange. 

CEC Bank mandated Erste Group Bank AG and ING Bank NV as Joint Bookrunners and Co-Arrangers of the bond issue, while BT Capital Partners acted as Co-Manager. Dentons acted as legal advisor to CEC Bank, while Erste Group Bank AG and ING Bank NV were advised by Clifford Chance, through their offices in Bucharest and Frankfurt.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian state bank CEC raises EUR 300 mln with new FX bond

25 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CEC Bank has successfully concluded a new issue of bonds worth EUR 300 million through a new issue of Eligible Senior Non-preferential Securities, intended to be classified as MREL eligible instruments, according to a press release from the bank.

The orders received accounted for more than double the target value announced by the banks, with placements from international and local investment funds, pension funds, banks, as well as from asset managers and private banking.

Investors' strong demand allowed the initial indicative price of 6% to drop by 37.5 basis points to a final price of 5.625%/

The euro-denominated bonds were issued under CEC Bank's EUR 1.5 billion MTN Program, approved by the Commission de Surveillance de Secteur Financiere (CSSF) Luxembourg, following the update of the base prospectus on November 18, 2024.

The securities will be admitted to trading at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the Bucharest Stock Exchange. 

CEC Bank mandated Erste Group Bank AG and ING Bank NV as Joint Bookrunners and Co-Arrangers of the bond issue, while BT Capital Partners acted as Co-Manager. Dentons acted as legal advisor to CEC Bank, while Erste Group Bank AG and ING Bank NV were advised by Clifford Chance, through their offices in Bucharest and Frankfurt.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 November 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu resigns as leader of Romania’s Social Democrats after presidential defeat, Liberal leadership also under pressure
25 November 2024
Politics
Referendum initiated by Bucharest mayor passes with ease
25 November 2024
Business
Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei climbs to 38th in global ranking of most expensive commercial streets
25 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state bank CEC raises EUR 300 mln with new FX bond
25 November 2024
Politics
Who is Călin Georgescu, the surprise lead in Romania’s presidential elections?
25 November 2024
Politics
UPDATE - Romania presidential elections 2024: Huge shock in the first round as nationalist independent candidate Calin Georgescu wins first round. PM Marcel Ciolacu narrowly surpassed by reformist leader Elena Lasconi
24 November 2024
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2024: First exit polls show PM first, USR's Elena Lasconi second
22 November 2024
Entertainment
Grandmother from southern Romania stars in new Nosferatu movie