Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/09/2019 - 09:07
People
Head of Romanian state lender CEC Bank resigns
09 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The CEO of Romanian state savings bank CEC Bank, Laurentiu Mitrache, resigned effective August 12, Bursa daily reported. He was “forced” to leave his post after he refused to roll over loans extended by CEC to other banks, sources told the daily.

Mitrache, who was appointed as CEO last fall, “did not want to endorse the restructuring of some loans [initially] extended in the form of refinancing of loans made [by CEC’s debtors] to other banks,” unofficial sources from the banking sector told Bursa on a slightly ambiguous note.

Furthermore, the European Commission’s DG Competition has asked details about the portfolio of non-performing loans of CEC Bank and, in this context, about the capital increase operated by the bank. The Government’s budget planning for 2019 includes RON 940 million (EUR 200 mln) earmarked for CEC Bank’s capital increase.

According to the sources, Mitrache is due to leave CEC Bank’s office starting Monday, after having resigned last Friday. CEC Bank confirmed that Laurentiu Mitrache would leave the bank and that board member Bogdan Neacsu would take over as interim CEO. They claim that Mitrache decided to resign due to personal reasons.

Unofficial sources quoted by Bursa daily said Romania's National Bank governor Mugur Isarescu plans to bring back Radu Ghetea as CEC Bank’s CEO. BNR spokesperson Dan Suciu denied any involvement of the central bank in the resignation of CEC Bank's CEO.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/09/2019 - 09:07
People
Head of Romanian state lender CEC Bank resigns
09 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The CEO of Romanian state savings bank CEC Bank, Laurentiu Mitrache, resigned effective August 12, Bursa daily reported. He was “forced” to leave his post after he refused to roll over loans extended by CEC to other banks, sources told the daily.

Mitrache, who was appointed as CEO last fall, “did not want to endorse the restructuring of some loans [initially] extended in the form of refinancing of loans made [by CEC’s debtors] to other banks,” unofficial sources from the banking sector told Bursa on a slightly ambiguous note.

Furthermore, the European Commission’s DG Competition has asked details about the portfolio of non-performing loans of CEC Bank and, in this context, about the capital increase operated by the bank. The Government’s budget planning for 2019 includes RON 940 million (EUR 200 mln) earmarked for CEC Bank’s capital increase.

According to the sources, Mitrache is due to leave CEC Bank’s office starting Monday, after having resigned last Friday. CEC Bank confirmed that Laurentiu Mitrache would leave the bank and that board member Bogdan Neacsu would take over as interim CEO. They claim that Mitrache decided to resign due to personal reasons.

Unofficial sources quoted by Bursa daily said Romania's National Bank governor Mugur Isarescu plans to bring back Radu Ghetea as CEC Bank’s CEO. BNR spokesperson Dan Suciu denied any involvement of the central bank in the resignation of CEC Bank's CEO.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40