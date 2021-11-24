Constitutional Court saves BNR governor Isarescu: uncovering Securitate officers may be unconstitutional

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/24/2021 - 09:09
Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) partly invalidated the legislation regulating the functioning of the CNSAS - the body investigating the activity of the former communist secret police agency Securitate - and thus severely limited its capacity.

CCR issued the ruling after CNSAS concluded that the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu had served as an active collaborator of the said communist agency and submitted the file to the Court of Appeal. Instead of demonstrating his innocence, Isarescu's lawyer opted to restrict the functioning of CNSAS.

Specifically, the CCR ruled that CNSAS should not resume investigations on a specific person once a non-collaboration conclusion was reached, even if new pieces of evidence surface.

CNSAS filed a request to the Court of Appeal, in line with the procedures, asking it to rule on the status of BNR governor Isarescu as a former collaborator of Securitate, based on documents submitted. CNSAS argues that "the information provided by Mugur Isarescu restricted the fundamental human rights and freedoms" - meaning his role is part of the political police, Digi24 reported.

CNSAS had previously cleared Isarescu when no piece of evidence was available.

In 2018, local newspaper România Libera unveiled pieces of evidence about Mugur Isarescu having served as a collaborator of the Securitate under the code name "Manole". At that time, CNSAS could not verify the BNR governor, as a non-collaboration conclusion had been reached previously. In the meantime, the Parliament amended the law, but, as CCR claims, it failed to closely follow the legislative technique. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Normal
 

