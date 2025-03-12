Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan cleared to run for president as Constitutional Court rejects challenges

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, has been cleared to run in Romania’s upcoming presidential elections after the Constitutional Court (CCR) rejected all challenges against his independent candidacy.

The top court ruled on Tuesday, March 11, dismissing five complaints filed against the Central Electoral Bureau’s (BEC) decision to validate his bid.

One of the complaints questioned Dan’s sworn statement that he had never collaborated with the former Communist-era Securitate, arguing that the court was obligated to verify the claim if doubts arose, according to Hotnews.ro. Another challenge accused Dan of systematically refusing to implement court rulings, arguing that such actions undermined judicial authority and the rule of law.

In the same session, the Constitutional Court also rejected all challenges against BEC’s decision to bar Călin Georgescu from running. The decision is final, meaning Georgescu will not appear on the ballot in May.

Nicușor Dan submitted his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections on Friday, March 7, being the first to do so among the announced candidates. He is running independently and was assisted by volunteers in gathering the necessary signatures.

The repeat presidential elections will take place on May 4 (first round) and May 18 (second round). The deadline for submitting candidacies is March 15.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)