Politics

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan cleared to run for president as Constitutional Court rejects challenges

12 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, has been cleared to run in Romania’s upcoming presidential elections after the Constitutional Court  (CCR) rejected all challenges against his independent candidacy. 

The top court ruled on Tuesday, March 11, dismissing five complaints filed against the Central Electoral Bureau’s (BEC) decision to validate his bid.

One of the complaints questioned Dan’s sworn statement that he had never collaborated with the former Communist-era Securitate, arguing that the court was obligated to verify the claim if doubts arose, according to Hotnews.ro. Another challenge accused Dan of systematically refusing to implement court rulings, arguing that such actions undermined judicial authority and the rule of law.

In the same session, the Constitutional Court also rejected all challenges against BEC’s decision to bar Călin Georgescu from running. The decision is final, meaning Georgescu will not appear on the ballot in May.

Nicușor Dan submitted his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections on Friday, March 7, being the first to do so among the announced candidates. He is running independently and was assisted by volunteers in gathering the necessary signatures.

The repeat presidential elections will take place on May 4 (first round) and May 18 (second round). The deadline for submitting candidacies is March 15.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Politics

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan cleared to run for president as Constitutional Court rejects challenges

12 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, has been cleared to run in Romania’s upcoming presidential elections after the Constitutional Court  (CCR) rejected all challenges against his independent candidacy. 

The top court ruled on Tuesday, March 11, dismissing five complaints filed against the Central Electoral Bureau’s (BEC) decision to validate his bid.

One of the complaints questioned Dan’s sworn statement that he had never collaborated with the former Communist-era Securitate, arguing that the court was obligated to verify the claim if doubts arose, according to Hotnews.ro. Another challenge accused Dan of systematically refusing to implement court rulings, arguing that such actions undermined judicial authority and the rule of law.

In the same session, the Constitutional Court also rejected all challenges against BEC’s decision to bar Călin Georgescu from running. The decision is final, meaning Georgescu will not appear on the ballot in May.

Nicușor Dan submitted his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections on Friday, March 7, being the first to do so among the announced candidates. He is running independently and was assisted by volunteers in gathering the necessary signatures.

The repeat presidential elections will take place on May 4 (first round) and May 18 (second round). The deadline for submitting candidacies is March 15.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 March 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan cleared to run for president as Constitutional Court rejects challenges
12 March 2025
Politics
European Parliament endorses EUR 1.9 bln support package for Moldova
12 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right party AUR to decide on its presidential candidate
12 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu reacts to presidential election ban: "My mission has been fulfilled"
11 March 2025
Politics
Călin Georgescu barred from presidential race as Romanian Constitutional Court rejects appeal
11 March 2025
Defense
Romania to defend airspace with F-16-equipped squadrons stationed at three air bases, defense minister says
11 March 2025
Politics
Far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu called US vice-president and now-ally JD Vance a “virus” in 2024
11 March 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors crack down on calls to violence issued by far-right party AUR leader