French Chamber of Commerce in Romania elects new board of directors

The French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER), which has some 600 member companies, has elected a new Board of Directors.

The board now includes: Nicolas Richard (Engie) – President; Cristina Bojica (Gruia Dufaut & Asociatii) – Vice President; Anne-Sophie Bauwens (Carrefour); Costin Borc (Groupe SNEF); Fady Chreih (Regina Maria); Sébastien Demichelis (Groupama); Georgeta Dendrino (Interact Business Communication); Serge Gonvers (Econos); David Jean (Michelin); Carl Al Khawand (Orange); Franck Neel (OMV Petrom); Elena Pap (Up Romania); Richard Perrin (KPMG) – Treasurer; Flavia Popa (BRD Groupe Société Générale) and Cecilia Tudor (Renault).

The Audit Committee is made up of Raluca Ghiciușcă (Crowe), Adriana Mores (Noa Tax Advisors), and Mădălina Radu (Apex Team International).

France is among the top three investors in Romania, with cumulative investments of EUR 12.9 billion, bilateral trade of over EUR 13.2 billion, and 125,000 jobs created, CCIFR said.

"We have an extremely diverse community, where SMEs make up over 70%. Our contribution is closely linked to the partnership with the entire French-Romanian institutional ecosystem: the French Embassy, ​​Business France, French Tech, the French Institute, the Francophone Business Clubs in Brașov, Cluj, Sibiu, Timișoara, and the French Consular Agencies in Romania. Romania needs to develop around these investments in a stable and predictable environment," Nicolas Richard, president of CCIFER, said.

(Illustration: CCIFR)

