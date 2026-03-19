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French Chamber of Commerce in Romania announces management team after yearly general assembly

19 March 2026

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The French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER) has appointed its new management team during the annual general assembly of its members on March 16.

Nicolas Richard, CEO of Engie, continues as president of CCIFER, while the Board of Directors includes: Cristina Bojică (Gruia Dufaut & Asociații) – Vice President; Anne-Sophie Bauwens (Carrefour); Fady Chreih (Regina Maria); Sébastien Demichelis (Groupama); Yann Derumeaux (Lea Broker); Serge Gonvers (Econos); Carl Al Khawand (Orange); Pénélope Laigo (FM Logistic Romania & SEE); Matteo De Tomasi (Michelin); Franck Neel (OMV Petrom); Elena Pap (Up Romania); Richard Perrin (KPMG) – Treasurer; Flavia Popa (BRD Groupe Société Générale); and Cecilia Tudor (Renault).

The committee of censors includes Raluca Ghiciușcă (Crowe), Adriana Mores (Noa Tax Advisors), and Mădălina Radu (APEX Team International).

"In an international context marked by change and relocation of centers of influence, shared values ​​and a coherent development vision coupled with a firm commitment to progress and well-being are becoming vital elements for a secure and prosperous society. For 30 years, CCIFER has been providing a solid platform that successfully represents the development objectives in Romania of over 600 members of the Franco-Romanian business community that create over 260,000 jobs in the local economy,” Nicolas Richard, president of CCIFER, said.

With cumulative investments of EUR 12.9 billion in 2024 and bilateral trade of over EUR 11.7 billion (2025), France is one of the top three investors in the country, CCIFER said.

(Photo: CCIFER)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Business

French Chamber of Commerce in Romania announces management team after yearly general assembly

19 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER) has appointed its new management team during the annual general assembly of its members on March 16.

Nicolas Richard, CEO of Engie, continues as president of CCIFER, while the Board of Directors includes: Cristina Bojică (Gruia Dufaut & Asociații) – Vice President; Anne-Sophie Bauwens (Carrefour); Fady Chreih (Regina Maria); Sébastien Demichelis (Groupama); Yann Derumeaux (Lea Broker); Serge Gonvers (Econos); Carl Al Khawand (Orange); Pénélope Laigo (FM Logistic Romania & SEE); Matteo De Tomasi (Michelin); Franck Neel (OMV Petrom); Elena Pap (Up Romania); Richard Perrin (KPMG) – Treasurer; Flavia Popa (BRD Groupe Société Générale); and Cecilia Tudor (Renault).

The committee of censors includes Raluca Ghiciușcă (Crowe), Adriana Mores (Noa Tax Advisors), and Mădălina Radu (APEX Team International).

"In an international context marked by change and relocation of centers of influence, shared values ​​and a coherent development vision coupled with a firm commitment to progress and well-being are becoming vital elements for a secure and prosperous society. For 30 years, CCIFER has been providing a solid platform that successfully represents the development objectives in Romania of over 600 members of the Franco-Romanian business community that create over 260,000 jobs in the local economy,” Nicolas Richard, president of CCIFER, said.

With cumulative investments of EUR 12.9 billion in 2024 and bilateral trade of over EUR 11.7 billion (2025), France is one of the top three investors in the country, CCIFER said.

(Photo: CCIFER)

simona@romania-insider.com

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