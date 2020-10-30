Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:26
Real Estate

CBRE: small and medium sized retail parks to drive Romanian market’s expansion

30 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 172,000 square meters added this year to the stock of modern retail space in Romania consisted of large-sized projects initiated last year. Still, investors have turned cautious in the meantime, and an appetite for small and medium sized projects is already visible, according to the quarterly report of the real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

The retail space stock in Romania reached 3.94 million square meters at the end of the third quarter.

About 90,000 sqm were delivered in the first nine months, and another 82,000 sqm will be delivered in the fourth quarter.

The key projects opened in January-September were Dambovita Mall and Shopping City Targu Mures, NEST Miercurea Ciuc, and NEST Oradea. In the fourth quarter, another 82,000 sqm will be delivered in Alba Iulia, Baia Mare, Brasov, Slobozia, Sibiu, and Timisoara, by the opening of new projects or expansion of existing ones. The total stock will thus head towards the threshold of 4 million sqm.

An interesting development is the increased activity of the retail and related services companies (courier and logistics) on the industrial spaces segment, where they rented over 300,000 sqm of spaces and accounted for 50% of total transactions in the first nine months of this year. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: La Fabrica Pixel/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:46
22 October 2020
Real Estate
Real estate investors in Romania remain optimistic, says Colliers report
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:26
Real Estate

CBRE: small and medium sized retail parks to drive Romanian market’s expansion

30 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 172,000 square meters added this year to the stock of modern retail space in Romania consisted of large-sized projects initiated last year. Still, investors have turned cautious in the meantime, and an appetite for small and medium sized projects is already visible, according to the quarterly report of the real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

The retail space stock in Romania reached 3.94 million square meters at the end of the third quarter.

About 90,000 sqm were delivered in the first nine months, and another 82,000 sqm will be delivered in the fourth quarter.

The key projects opened in January-September were Dambovita Mall and Shopping City Targu Mures, NEST Miercurea Ciuc, and NEST Oradea. In the fourth quarter, another 82,000 sqm will be delivered in Alba Iulia, Baia Mare, Brasov, Slobozia, Sibiu, and Timisoara, by the opening of new projects or expansion of existing ones. The total stock will thus head towards the threshold of 4 million sqm.

An interesting development is the increased activity of the retail and related services companies (courier and logistics) on the industrial spaces segment, where they rented over 300,000 sqm of spaces and accounted for 50% of total transactions in the first nine months of this year. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: La Fabrica Pixel/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:46
22 October 2020
Real Estate
Real estate investors in Romania remain optimistic, says Colliers report
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
30 October 2020
Entertainment
Halloween special: Horror movies shot in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign