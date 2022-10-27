CBRE: record performance for Romania’s industrial and logistics market

During the first three quarters of 2022, a total of 868,000 sqm of industrial and logistics spaces were leased in Romania, almost twice as much as compared to the same period last year.

In total, the modern industrial stock in Romania reached 6.12 mln sqm at the end of Q3 2022, half of it being in Bucharest and its proximities.

The year-to-date new supply accounted for almost half a million sqm inaugurated throughout the country, out of which 110,300 sqm during the third quarter of the year.

“There is a great interest from international retailers to implement and strengthen logistics centres. [...] We see great potential in the manufacturing business, as we have discussed with companies operating in different industries. We are still deficient in infrastructure, but we will recover in the coming years,” says Victor Răchită, Head of Industrial & Logistics CBRE Romania.

Take-up (total leasing activity excluding renewal and renegotiations) represented 82% of the total leasing activity. The elevated percentage confirms tenants’ interest in new spaces, either existing or built, dedicated to them.

The country’s most desired region was Bucharest, with 63% of the total leasing activity, followed at a significant distance by the Southern region, with 20% from the leased area.

