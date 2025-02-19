Cătălin Bordei, Innobyte: Two often overlooked but essential steps in eCommerce - Consulting and Discovery

Expert Corner

With over 18 years of experience in eCommerce, my team at Innobyte and I have developed hundreds of online stores. Our clients have ranged from traditional retailers transitioning to online sales, to large companies requiring customized solutions, and rapidly growing entrepreneurial businesses. One key conclusion we've drawn from this experience is that the more importance an entrepreneur or manager places on the initial stages of consulting and discovery (the preliminary analysis), the more successful the eCommerce or software project is in the long run. Here's why:

Consulting – The cornerstone of success in eCommerce

The consulting and discovery process in an eCommerce project is a vital partnership between the eCommerce expert and the client, besides the obvious need to know the cost of the project beforehand. For each type of client we serve, consulting provides a personalized plan designed to avoid common pitfalls — such as scalability issues, incorrect feature selection, or poor integration (which often leads to delays and cost overruns). This process ensures the necessary infrastructure is in place and that the platform meets business objectives.

For traditional retailers venturing online, consulting and analysis facilitate the transition and help them understand the structural and workflow changes they need to adopt. Large companies, on the other hand, benefit from an expert's vast experience in integrating complex solutions and adapting the platform to their specific needs. Meanwhile, growing entrepreneurial businesses find consulting and analysis a reliable path to scaling, with a well-structured plan supporting their rapid growth.

The consulting and analysis process can also save time and money by providing clarity on the eCommerce project’s purpose, allowing for informed business decisions. For example, it enables launching the project with only the most essential features initially and planning for future phases accordingly. In some cases, it helps identify whether postponing the project due to time or budget constraints is a wiser choice — it's better to know what you're committing to upfront rather than discovering challenges later.

Preliminary analysis and preparation ensure a solid foundation for growth

The initial analysis (or discovery) stage ensures that all elements are correctly positioned for a successful launch. Before development begins, a thorough assessment of needs, processes, and existing capabilities provides a deep understanding of the current state and future objectives. This process offers a clear view of what the eCommerce platform should include, along with a prioritized list of adjustments needed to prevent roadblocks.

For large companies and traditional retailers, initial analysis ensures proper integration with third-party systems such as ERP, CRM, or WMS (logistics solutions). Meanwhile, entrepreneurial businesses can identify potential technical challenges that could arise from rapid platform scaling. As our experience has shown, a well-executed analysis can anticipate and address issues before they appear, leading to cost and time savings.

Long-term benefits of consulting: security, efficiency, and flexibility

A successful eCommerce project is one that not only meets initial requirements but also adapts to future market and company developments. Consulting is not just an upfront expense — it’s a long-term investment in business success. Whether for traditional retailers, large corporations, or entrepreneurial ventures, this approach provides an eCommerce platform that remains relevant and functional amid market challenges and constantly evolving customer expectations.

Consulting plays a crucial role in optimizing costs and launch time by clearly defining critical functionalities, customizable elements, and system integrations. Additionally, it supports the adoption of best practices and technologies that ensure long-term platform security and performance.

4 practical tips for a successful eCommerce launch

To fully leverage the benefits of consulting and in-depth analysis, here are some recommendations for companies investing in an eCommerce platform:

Clearly define objectives and expectations - Before starting the project, ensure you have a detailed list of objectives, specific requirements, and essential functionalities. Analyze existing systems - Work with an experienced partner/specialist to evaluate current processes, data systems, and operational workflows to identify potential integration challenges. Plan a scalability strategy - Regardless of company size, future growth should be a key factor in choosing an eCommerce platform. Ensure the selected solution supports additional features and increased customer or order volumes. Allocate resources for training and support - An eCommerce project doesn’t end with the platform’s launch; planning for training, maintenance, support, and long-term development is crucial for sustained performance.

The consulting and discovery process in an eCommerce project is the key to long-term success, providing the necessary expertise to avoid costly mistakes and ensure a secure and efficient implementation. Our company understands the complexity of each project, and through analysis and consulting, we help each client achieve their digital goals—whether it's an initial online presence, sophisticated customization, or rapid growth.