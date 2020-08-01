Romania's PM says Cash for Clunkers program will continue this year

Romania’s Government will continue to finance the program for renewing the country’s car park known as “Rabla” (Cash for Clunkers), prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday evening, January 6, local News.ro reported. This year’s program will likely be launched in March, he added.

“They will be funded. Here it is clear that we must give this impulse especially to the Romanian producers. Romania’s auto industry has a significant percentage of GDP, it also provides a large part of Romania's exports, and this incentive is needed to increase domestic production,” Orban said at Digi 24 news channel.

He added that the Rabla Plus program, launched in 2019, which finances the acquisition of electric cars, will also continue this year.

The Rabla program offers vouchers worth RON 6,500 (EUR 1,360) to people and companies who scrap their old cars to buy new and less polluting ones. The Rabla Plus program also offers eco-tickets worth RON 45,000 (EUR 9,400) to Romanians who want to buy all-electric cars or RON 20,000 (EUR 4,200) to those who want to buy plug-in hybrid vehicles.

