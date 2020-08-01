Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 09:18
Business
Romania's PM says Cash for Clunkers program will continue this year
08 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government will continue to finance the program for renewing the country’s car park known as “Rabla” (Cash for Clunkers), prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday evening, January 6, local News.ro reported. This year’s program will likely be launched in March, he added.

“They will be funded. Here it is clear that we must give this impulse especially to the Romanian producers. Romania’s auto industry has a significant percentage of GDP, it also provides a large part of Romania's exports, and this incentive is needed to increase domestic production,” Orban said at Digi 24 news channel.

He added that the Rabla Plus program, launched in 2019, which finances the acquisition of electric cars, will also continue this year.

The Rabla program offers vouchers worth RON 6,500 (EUR 1,360) to people and companies who scrap their old cars to buy new and less polluting ones. The Rabla Plus program also offers eco-tickets worth RON 45,000 (EUR 9,400) to Romanians who want to buy all-electric cars or RON 20,000 (EUR 4,200) to those who want to buy plug-in hybrid vehicles.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 09:18
Business
Romania's PM says Cash for Clunkers program will continue this year
08 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government will continue to finance the program for renewing the country’s car park known as “Rabla” (Cash for Clunkers), prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday evening, January 6, local News.ro reported. This year’s program will likely be launched in March, he added.

“They will be funded. Here it is clear that we must give this impulse especially to the Romanian producers. Romania’s auto industry has a significant percentage of GDP, it also provides a large part of Romania's exports, and this incentive is needed to increase domestic production,” Orban said at Digi 24 news channel.

He added that the Rabla Plus program, launched in 2019, which finances the acquisition of electric cars, will also continue this year.

The Rabla program offers vouchers worth RON 6,500 (EUR 1,360) to people and companies who scrap their old cars to buy new and less polluting ones. The Rabla Plus program also offers eco-tickets worth RON 45,000 (EUR 9,400) to Romanians who want to buy all-electric cars or RON 20,000 (EUR 4,200) to those who want to buy plug-in hybrid vehicles.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40