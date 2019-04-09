Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 09:27
Social
Nearly half of Romanian cars verified in traffic failed technical inspection tests
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Auto Register (RAR) found that 45.5% of the 33,508 vehicles verified in traffic throughout the country in the first 6 months of this year had major or dangerous technical deficiencies. Nearly half of the cars checked thus had their technical inspection visa (ITP) canceled, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The most common technical deficiencies were improper functioning of the lighting and signaling installations (26.73%), polluting emissions over the legal limit (21%), problems with decks, rims, tires and suspension (11.56%), problems with visibility (12%), as well as improper functioning of the braking systems (4%) and steering (1.5%). About two percent of vehicles had problems with periodic technical inspection (false, expired or canceled ITP).

The RAR inspections in traffic target mainly the old or badly maintained cars that they believe are likely to have technical problems, therefore the high share of vehicles failing the tests does not indicate the actual situation of all the vehicles on the Romanian streets.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 09:27
Social
Nearly half of Romanian cars verified in traffic failed technical inspection tests
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Auto Register (RAR) found that 45.5% of the 33,508 vehicles verified in traffic throughout the country in the first 6 months of this year had major or dangerous technical deficiencies. Nearly half of the cars checked thus had their technical inspection visa (ITP) canceled, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The most common technical deficiencies were improper functioning of the lighting and signaling installations (26.73%), polluting emissions over the legal limit (21%), problems with decks, rims, tires and suspension (11.56%), problems with visibility (12%), as well as improper functioning of the braking systems (4%) and steering (1.5%). About two percent of vehicles had problems with periodic technical inspection (false, expired or canceled ITP).

The RAR inspections in traffic target mainly the old or badly maintained cars that they believe are likely to have technical problems, therefore the high share of vehicles failing the tests does not indicate the actual situation of all the vehicles on the Romanian streets.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40