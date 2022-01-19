Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

Carrefour Romania sells refurbished smartphones in partnership with Recommerce

19 January 2022
Carrefour Romania included refurbished smartphones in its offer following a partnership with Recommerce, a startup specialized in second-hand smartphone refurbishment and trading. Customers can buy refurbished devices with a 12-month warranty from seven Carrefour hypermarkets across the country and online.

The refurbished smartphones of Recommerce Group are currently on sale on Carrefour Romania’s online store, as well as in the Baneasa and Orhideea hypermarkets in Bucharest and the stores in Botosani, Braila, Constanta, Targu Jiu and Iasi (Felicia). Six refurbished Apple and Samsung models are currently on display in these stores.

According to the two companies, distribution will be extended to other Carrefour shops across Romania in the first quarter of 2022.

“We are always glad to discover partners that share our vision, and Recommerce comes with a great offer for our clients that wish for more eco-friendly or affordable choices in terms of smartphones. We have an entire green platform focused on transforming plastic into a method of payment as part of the circular economy - Punem pret pe Plastic, and maintain this environmental approach in all business aspects - from offering selective bins for recycling in our stores to organic and eco-friendly packaging or supporting Rabla activations for electronic equipment. We believe in the continuous lives of products, either through reusing, recycling or refurbishing activities,” said Vincent Arnault, Merchandise & Supply Chain Director, Carrefour Romania.

In his turn, entrepreneur Grégoire Vigroux added: “Since our launch in April 2021, our objective has been to become the leader of the refurbished smartphone market in Eastern Europe. Starting from Romania, we are targeting a market of around ten countries in the region, with annual smartphone sales of more than 50 million units. Joining forces with reputable and powerful retailers such as Carrefour, who share our passion for growth, as well as eco-friendly values, is the fastest way to become this regional leader.”

Founded in 2009, Recommerce sells refurbished smartphones in 20 countries in Europe. The company is active in the B2C and B2B segments and provides repaired devices for consumers, companies and administrations.

Recommerce Group has been present in Romania since the acquisition of Romanian startup Fenix, co-founded in April 2020 by Romania-based French entrepreneurs Grégoire Vigroux, Adrien Arnoux and Hector Destailleur. Recommerce sells over 20 models of refurbished smartphones on the local market. These devices cost up to 50% less than new ones and come with new accessories and a 12-month warranty.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

