Romanian meat processor gets EUR 90 mln syndicated loan

Carmistin Group, one of the leading players in the Romanian agribusiness and meat processing market, has signed a syndicated loan amounting to RON 427 million (EUR 90 mln).

The financing came from a syndicate of banks led by BCR (a member of Erste Group), which also includes CEC Bank, EximBank, Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, and OTP Bank Romania.

Over 20 companies that are part of Carmistin Group will use this complex facility to finance their investment projects, refinance their existing bilateral financial debt, and cover working capital needs.

"This project will allow Carmistin Group to continue its growth at an accelerated pace in its three main business streams: chicken, pork, and feed manufacturing. Thus, we will enter a new development stage for both increasing the speed of the investment process and managing and operating our business lines. The Carmistin Group companies operate independently, but with the same mission - everything for food!" said Andrei Brumaru, General Manager, Carmistin Group.

Local law firms Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) acted as legal advisor for the lenders and coordinated the due diligence, as well as the structuring, negotiation, and execution of the credit documentation. Strătulă & Asociații acted as legal advisor for the borrowers.

