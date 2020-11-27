Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romanian meat processor gets EUR 90 mln syndicated loan

27 November 2020
Carmistin Group, one of the leading players in the Romanian agribusiness and meat processing market, has signed a syndicated loan amounting to RON 427 million (EUR 90 mln).

The financing came from a syndicate of banks led by BCR (a member of Erste Group), which also includes CEC Bank, EximBank, Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, and OTP Bank Romania.

Over 20 companies that are part of Carmistin Group will use this complex facility to finance their investment projects, refinance their existing bilateral financial debt, and cover working capital needs.

"This project will allow Carmistin Group to continue its growth at an accelerated pace in its three main business streams: chicken, pork, and feed manufacturing. Thus, we will enter a new development stage for both increasing the speed of the investment process and managing and operating our business lines. The Carmistin Group companies operate independently, but with the same mission - everything for food!" said Andrei Brumaru, General Manager, Carmistin Group.

Local law firms Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) acted as legal advisor for the lenders and coordinated the due diligence, as well as the structuring, negotiation, and execution of the credit documentation. Strătulă & Asociații acted as legal advisor for the borrowers.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

