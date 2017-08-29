Romanian minister: Cantacuzino Research Institute needs EUR 25 mln a year

The Cantacuzino Research Institute needs EUR 25 million per year in the first five years of operation, said the defense minister Adrian Tutuianu.

The institute could produce vaccines in two years, he added. The money will be granted as subsidy from the state budget.

The Government wants to transfer the institute to the Defense Ministry and an emergency ordinance should be drafted within ten days, the minister added.

After an emergency ordinance adopted by the Government on December 8, last year, the Cantacuzino Institute returned under the Health Ministry’s authority, with the patrimony and related staff. Previously it was under the coordination of the Research Ministry.

