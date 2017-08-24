Romanian research institute to become military unit

The research unit Cantacuzino Institute will be subordinated to the Defense Ministry and will become a military unit with military management.

Prime minister Mihai Tudose asked yesterday the health and defense ministers to take all necessary steps so that the research institute could be subordinated to the Defense Ministry within one month.

The ministry will come up with a draft law within three weeks, which would turn the institute into a military unit, said defense minister Adrian Tutuianu yesterday.

Following an emergency ordinance adopted by the Government on December 8, last year, the Cantacuzino Institute returned under the Health Ministry’s authority, with the patrimony and related staff. Previously it was under the coordination of the Research Ministry.

