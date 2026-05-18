Coach Camelia Voinea temporarily suspended by Romanian Gymnastics Federation

Romanian Gymnastics Federation announced on Friday, May 15, the temporary suspension of coach Camelia Voinea from all activities carried out under its authority. The decision comes as Romanian gymnastics officials said the allegations raised in the case require analysis by competent state authorities.

The case gained public attention in November 2025, when footage published in Romanian media appeared to show Camelia Voinea verbally abusing her daughter, gymnast Sabrina Voinea. The revelations came after gymnast Denisa Golgotă publicly accused coaches within the national team of physical and psychological harassment, as reported by Digi24.

According to the federation, the disciplinary commission completed a preliminary review and concluded that the issues reported need a “careful and specialized analysis” by public institutions. Following the commission’s recommendation, the executive committee approved notifying the relevant authorities and suspending the disciplinary procedure until the investigation is completed.

“At the same time, as part of the provisional administrative measures imposed during the review and investigation procedures, it was decided that Ms. Camelia Voinea would be temporarily suspended from all activities carried out under the auspices of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation,” reads the official statement.

The federation also reaffirmed its respect for the presumption of innocence and said the case should be handled “with responsibility and balance,” without rushed public conclusions but also without ignoring issues that could affect athletes’ safety and well-being.

It also stated that high-performance sport “cannot function in a climate based on fear, humiliation, or pressure taken beyond limits,” stressing the need to strengthen prevention, protection, and safeguarding mechanisms in line with international standards.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)