Camelia Ene takes over as CEO of Romanian holding ROCA Industry

Camelia Ene, the former CEO of MOL Romania, has been appointed CEO of ROCA Industry, the Romanian holding company of construction materials manufacturers.

Ionuț Bindea, who has been the CEO for almost three years, will serve as chairman of the board of directors of ROCA Industry. Furthermore, as Senior Investment Manager of ROCA Investments, he will focus on developing the investment strategies of the private equity fund that holds the majority stake in ROCA Industry, the company said.

Ene has 25 years of professional experience in multinational companies with over 17 years in the strategic energy sector (oil & gas), including seven years as CEO of MOL Romania. Among her achievements in this role are implementing major strategic projects, expanding product portfolios, and developing the nationwide retail network to strengthen market presence.

ROCA Industry, which is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a cumulative turnover of RON 517.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, a 9% increase on the same period of the previous year.

The cumulative EBITDA of the companies reached RON 59.5 million, marking a 48% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The holding, which is majority-owned by private equity company ROCA Investments, directly and indirectly owns seven players in the construction field: Bico Industries (the largest national producer of fiberglass mesh and the only local producer of fiberglass reinforcements), Evolor (one of the largest players in the paint and varnish production industry), Velta Doors (the largest Romanian producer of doors for residential construction), Dial (producer of wire products), Electroplast (a manufacturer of electrical cables), and the fiberglass producers Terra and Iranga, through Bico Industries.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com